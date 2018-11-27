Nashua, NH police arrest man accused of assaulting juvenile

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man accused of assaulting a juvenile was arrested in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Jesse Belt, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault – domestic violence, and one count of simple assault – domestic violence, in connection with alleged incidents involving a juvenile who is known to him, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Belt was released on $5,000 cash or surety bail pending his arraignment Dec. 13 in te 9th Circuit Nashua District Division Court.

