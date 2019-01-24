Nashua, NH police arrest man accused of spray painting swasitka

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police say he spray painted a swastika on city-owned property in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Officers investigating after a swastika and the words “National Socialist Legion” were found spray-painted on property owned by the City of Nashua determined that George Carty was responsible for the damage, according to Nashua police.

Carty was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with one count of criminal mischief.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court on Feb 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)