Nashua, NH police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left pedestrian injured

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested on criminal charges after fleeing the scene of a crash on October that left a pedestrian injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of High and Main streets around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 found the pedestrian suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Nashua police.

After an investigation, Glenn Solomon, 53, was arrested Wednesday on charges including conduct after an accident and false report of an accident.

He was released on $240 cash bail pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.

Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

