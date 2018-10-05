Nashua, NH police ask for help finding missing girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she ran away from home.

Alyssa Collins, described as being white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, was last seen in the area of Riverside Street while wearing light blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, and white sneakers, according to Nashua police.

Police believe she may have traveled to Hampton, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)