Nashua, NH police ask for help in search for man last seen in January

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are asking for help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen since January.

Michael Jones, 34, of Nashua, who suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues, was last seen in Nashua on Jan. 17.

At the time he went missing, police say he had been living with friends in the area of Harbor Avenue.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, white sneakers and a leather coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

