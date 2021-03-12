Nashua, NH police ask for help in search for missing man who has not been heard from in a month

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

Greg Surbey, 37, was reported missing by a longtime friend on March 10. Friends and relatives say they lost contact with him on February 5 and are concerned for his well-being.

Surbey is described as a 6 foot, 1 inch tall white man with brown hair and eyes who weighs about 185 pounds.

Loved ones say this behavior is out of character for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

