Nashua, NH police ask for help in search for missing woman

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman.

Ashley Figueroa, 26, of Nashua, was reported missing to the Nashua Police Department on Sept. 28 and was last seen in the evening hours of Sept. 23.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She also has a tattoo of stars on her right calf.

It is believed that she is driving a red 2016 Ford Escape with New Hampshire registration 454 6678.

Ashley made comments to family members indicating that she was depressed and then stopped communicating with them. Detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or they can remain anonymous by contacting the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

