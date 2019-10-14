Nashua, NH police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the area of 575 Amherst St. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

