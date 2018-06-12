Nashua, NH police looking to identify man in dog theft case

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying man who may have information about the recent theft of a dog.
The department sent out a surveillance photo Monday of a man who may have information about the theft of a dog that was removed from a vehicle Sunday.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)