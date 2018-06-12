Nashua, NH police looking to identify man in dog theft case

Nashua, New Hampshire police are hoping to identify this man in connection with a dog theft case. Courtesy Nashua New Hampshire police.

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying man who may have information about the recent theft of a dog.

The department sent out a surveillance photo Monday of a man who may have information about the theft of a dog that was removed from a vehicle Sunday.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

