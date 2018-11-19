Nashua, NH police nab burglary suspect

Matthew Christman, 36, of Nashua, New Hampshire. Courtesy Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges after police say he was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a business in August.

Officers responding to a burglary at the Millyard Technology Park on Aug. 8 obtained video surveillance images that led police to identify Matthew Christman, 36, as the suspect, according to police. He was arrested without incident about 8:13 a.m.

Christman was ordered held on $2,000 cash pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District on Monday.

