NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire say a missing girl has been located.

Tieah Efthimiou, 13, had last been seen near Lock Street wearing a beige jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

She was found at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On January 22, 2020 at 7:00pm, the Nashua Police Department located Missing/Runaway Juvenile Tieah Efthimiou. The Nashua Police Department would like to thank the public with their assistance in locating Tieah Efthimiou S12 — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) January 23, 2020

