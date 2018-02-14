Nashua, NH police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping of teen girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua police are looking for a man they say tried to kidnap a teenage girl.

Officials said a man driving an SUV grabbed the girl and pulled her into his vehicle Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the area of Ash and West Hollis streets.

The girl managed to kick open the back door and run home, officials added.

“We’re not sure if the vehicle was following her, but we do know the vehicle was driving in the area prior to and after,” said Lt. Robert Page of the Nashua Police Department.

Police said the man was driving a 2003 to 2010 blue Dodge Durango with unknown New Hampshire registration.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s with green eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

