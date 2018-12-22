Nashua, NH police searching for missing teen

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teen.

Juvenile Jason Hamel, 14, was last seen in the area of Amherst Street, according to the Nashua police department.

He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)