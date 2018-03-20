NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The Nashua Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.

Officials said that 14-year-old Taina Francisco was last seen in the area of Amherst Street when she left her current residence at the Nashua Children’s Home.

She is described as an Hispanic female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue floral pants and a small chain purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594 – 3500.

