Nashua, NH police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl from Nashua.

Klaryssa Macomber was last seen in the area of Titan Way, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Macomber is described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was said to wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored sweatpants, black sneakers, a black backpack, and a New York Yankees baseball hat before she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

