Nashua, NH police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old runaway

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old runaway, officials said Tuesday.

Police are searching for Alicea Gallantine-Diaz, who is 4 feet, 11 inches and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gallantine-Diaz was last seen on Cleveland Street wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

