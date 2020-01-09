Nashua, NH sex offender arrested after social media account is reported to police

A Nashua, New Hampshire man who police say failed to register as a sex offender was arrested Wednesday after a person reported his social media account to police.

Jason Warren, 19, was arrested Wednesday after his social media account was reported to police late last year, authorities said.

Warren allegedly failed to report a change in his sex offender registry form within five days as required by law, according to police.

An investigation determined that Warren did create the Instagram account reported to police, authorities said.

He was arrested and held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-South today.

