NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An elementary school teacher in Nashua, New Hampshire looking out for one of her students.

Police say she saw a suspicious man following a student near Lyons Field Tuesday afternoon then he began playing frisbee with that child.

That is when the teacher jumped into action, decided to get out of her car and confront them.

According to her, the student said they did not know the man and that is when he got in his car and drove away.

Police say they are looking for a white man in his twenties or thirties. They say he was driving a gray or green Toyota sedan with Massachusetts license plates.

The child was not hurt.



