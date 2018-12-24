Nashua, NH woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose indicted

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire woman accused of selling fentanyl to a man who later overdosed has been indicted in connect with his death.

Kaylee Santos was indicted Wednesday by a Hillsborough County Grand Jury in connection with the death of Jonathan Kohli, 22, of Nashua, New Hampshire, who overdosed on April 9, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

Santos is slated to be arraigned Jan. 18 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

