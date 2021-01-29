Nashua, NH woman arrested in pedestrian hit-and-run that left victim seriously injured

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in November that left a victim with serious injuries, police said.

Tamara Abukhalaf was arrested on a warrant Thursday night on a charge of conduct after an accident after she was determined to be responsible for a Nov. 18 crash in the area of the Nashua House of Pizza on East Hollis Street that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to Nashua police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

