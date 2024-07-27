BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire woman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash at the Bedford tolls on Friday evening, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 5 p.m. at the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike found a Ford Ranger pickup truck with severe disabling damage in a tollbooth lane.

A preliminary investigation determined a Ford Ranger was traveling south when it crossed a concrete divider and subsequently struck a concrete enclosure of a tollbooth. The driver, Jane Powell, 39, of Nashua, was able to exit the vehicle and was later transported to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries. No tollbooth workers were hurt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Howe at Matthew.S.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

