Nashua, NH woman arrested on gun, meth charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua woman is facing drug and weapons charges after police say they found a gun and more than an ounce of methamphetamine in her house on Wednesday.

Nashua police raided the home of Margaret Furtado, 49, and allegedly found a firearm and more than an ounce of meth. They also allegedly found heroin, Clonazepam and Naloxone.

Furtado has been arraigned on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Naloxone with intent to distribute and felonious possession of a firearm, among other charges.

