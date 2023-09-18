NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, have identified a 53-year-old man charged in connection with a crash that left two people dead over the weekend.

George Palazzo Jr., a Nashua resident, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated after he was arrested at the scene of a deadly crash near the intersection of Daniel Webster Highway and Independence Drive on Sunday.

According to the Nashua Police Department, an investigation found Palazzo Jr. allegedly crossed over the roadway’s median in his pick-up truck and hit an oncoming motorcycle. The two individuals riding on the motorcycle, identified as a 68-year-old male and a 51-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, Nashua PD described how responding officers came in contact with Palazzo Jr. at the crash site and observed that he “appeared to be impaired by alcohol.”

“Palazzo Jr. was placed under arrest for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Class B Felony,” the news release stated. “Following treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital, Palazzo Jr. was held on Preventative Detention and transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester to await arraignment on September 18.

The police department asked that anyone with any additional information on the crash contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

