NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction that occurred Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of Ash Street and West Hollis Street.

Police say a 2003-2010 blue Dodge Durango with unknown New Hampshire registration was involved in the incident.

Authorities described the driver as a Hispanic man in his early 30’s with green eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to a press release by police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

