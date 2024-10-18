NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say has been assaulting women on trails at Mine Falls Park in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a reported assault around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday learned that there have been five reported incident involving a man who is about 30 years old who was wearing black clothing and a white N95-type mask riding by women on a mountain bike and slapping them from behind, according to police.

On October 16, 2024, at approximately 4:30 pm officers responded to Mine Falls Park for the report of a male physically assaulting females on the trails within the park. There have been 5 reported incidents in the past several days and the Nashua Police Department is actively investigating these incidents in Mine Falls Park.

At this time no one has been injured and Detectives are actively investigating these incidents and we are urging anyone who has been the victim of a similar situation to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

