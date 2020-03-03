Nashua Public Works employees rescue cat thrown out in the trash

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two Nashua, New Hampshire Public Works employees rescued a cat in distress Thursday.

The two workers found the cat, which had been tossed into a trash can in a plastic bag, and brought it safely inside their trash truck, according to the department.

Animal Control then picked the cat up and turned it over to the care of the Nashua Humane Society where it is recovering.

