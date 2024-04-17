NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A school bus with students on board was part of a multi-car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

Fire, police, and school officials responded to the scene.

“A bus accident happened this morning at about 7 am on West Hollis Street involving three students on their way to Nashua High School South,” Nashua School District Superintendent Mario Andrade said in a statement. “One student was transported to a local hospital with minor injury as a cautionary measure. The other two students are now home with their parents. The bus driver and the bus monitor were not injured. Thank you to the City of Nashua first responders for their quick action, care, and support.”

Three other cars were also involved in the accident, which happened on Hollis Street.

According to officials, three students, including two in wheelchairs, and the driver were on board at the time of the crash.

Fire Department officials said their job was made more difficult by needing to shut the power to the bus off, which meant they could not use the wheelchair lift and had to manually and safely move those students out of the bus.

