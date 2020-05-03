Nashua woman identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the victim of a Saturday afternoon fatal motorcycle crash in Florida, Massachusetts.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 2 at 3:45 p.m. determined that Lucienne Montgomery, 26, of Nashua, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson eastbound when she lost control near the 22-mile marker and struck a guardrail, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.

She was navigating a sharp curve at the time, authorities said on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.

No additional information was immediately released.

