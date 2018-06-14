NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in Nashua, New Hampshire arrested two men for drug-related crimes as part of the extensive Granite Shield program.

Edward Bigelow, 40, of Hollis, New Hampshire has been charged with one count of possession of suboxone, being a habitual offender, and disobeying an officer.

Authorities reported that he refused bail and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Paul Fidler, 53, of Somerville, was charged with possession of suboxone, possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, possession of Gabapentin, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Nashua Police say Fidler was released on a $2,500 cash bail and is set to be arraigned on July 5.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)