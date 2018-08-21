OKLAHOMA CITY (WHDH) — Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA gymnastics doctor, has been moved to a federal prison in Oklahoma City.

Nassar was sentenced in January to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

He also faces 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes.

According to court documents, the 55-year-old was attacked in late May while being held in an Arizona prison.

