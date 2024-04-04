BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 10,000 homes lost power in Massachusetts Thursday morning as a spring nor’easter moved in overnight.

Wind gusts of between 40 and 60 miles per hour were seen as the storm strengthened along the southern New England coast.

In Boston, a heavy coating of sleet mixed in with rain overnight, adding to a dangerous drive for commuters. Wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour were recorded in the city.

Precipitation levels were not as heavy as earlier in the morning as when most drivers will get on the roads, but the wintery mix is expected to continue to fall into the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the area between Route 93 and Route 495, with many western and northern parts of the state under a Winter Storm Warning.

— Olivia Michael in Scituate —

Coastal flooding and winds are the main concern in Scituate, where 7News’ Olivia Michael is riding out the storm.

— Mari Salazar in Fitchburg —

In Fitchburg and other spots in northern Massachusetts, the storm has brought April snow, and plows are out in full force to clear the roads.

