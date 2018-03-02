BOSTON (WHDH) - Soaking rain and plowable snow is moving towards Massachusetts, with strong winds and severe coastal flooding being the main concerns for Friday’s nor’easter.

The entire coast from Nantucket to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is under a coastal flood warning from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. Moderate to major flooding is likely.

“This may be a life-threatening situation,” the National Weather Service said of the storm, which could cause widespread damage to homes, structures and roads.

The NWS says tidal storm surge of 2-4 feet is possible. Three astronomical high tides will occur during the storm: 11:15 a.m. (FRI), 11:46 p.m. (FRI), 12:05 p.m. (SAT).

Eastern Massachusetts is under a flood watch, with heavy rain expected to hit the area starting Thursday night. Two to four inches is likely to pour down.

Areas near Provincetown, Scituate, Revere, Gloucester and Newburyport could be hit hardest with flooding.

A high wind warning of up to 75 mph is expected throughout Eastern Massachusetts.

High Wind Warning across eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island & southern CT, with sustained winds out of NE 35-45mph & gusts to 75 mph. #7News pic.twitter.com/ftNTRX0WMA — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 2, 2018

The strong winds could lead to power outages, with the coast seeing scattered outages and further inland dealing with isolated outages.

A winter storm warning has been posted for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester and Middlesex County. Rain is expected to flip over to snow Friday night.

The Berkshires could see 8-14 inches of snow. Central Massachusetts could see up to eight inches. Metro Boston, North Shore, South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands will likely see 1-4 inches.

Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous at times. The public is being asked to make informed travel decisions.

“We encourage members of the public to make safe and smart decisions such as not driving through flood waters, never driving over or near downed power lines, and reducing speeds when there is low visibility due to heavy rain and snow,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Due to the forecast, the MBTA says it has suspended all ferry service.

