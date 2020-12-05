Nasty weather means nice business for Methuen pizzeria

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - While Saturday’s nor’easter kept many people inside, that paid off for a Methuen pizzeria.

Ivan Lopez of Cook’s Window Pizza said his shop had been filling orders all night long, getting deliveries to people who may be reluctant to venture out during bad weather — or during the pandemic.

“Sometimes people are scared to come over here and get the food, especially coming inside, but usually during the storm that’s when people order more, because people don’t want to come outside because it’s kind of risky,” Lopez said.

