Nasty winter storm arrives in New England, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first major winter storm of the season will arrive in New England overnight Sunday, triggering warnings and watches for much of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for western Franklin, northern Worcester, central Middlesex, western Essex, eastern Essex, western Hampshire, eastern Hampshire, southeastern Middlesex, and northern Middlesex counties.

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the southeastern portion of the state.

The heaviest of the snow will fall across the region between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

Saturday Morning Snowfall Map. Big changes since last night….looks like more sleet than snow which means lower snowfall totals. Especially northwest of Boston metro. Around 4" in Boston. 6" in Worcester. Snow changes to sleet by 4-5am Sunday. #7news pic.twitter.com/RDOvtM4jqy — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 19, 2019

Depending on where the snow-rain line sets up, the Greater Boston area could see about four inches of snow.

Some cities and towns in western Massachusetts could see more than a foot of snow.

Up to 15 inches of snow is possible along the New York-Massachusetts line and southern New Hampshire.

The South Shore will see no more than four inches of snow, while the Cape and Islands could get about two inches at most.

Snow totals will ultimately depend on the track of the storm. A slight shift to the south will lock in colder air, resulting in more significant snowfall.

If the system shifts north, warmer air from the south will get pulled in and any precipitation that starts as snow will turn to rain and sleet.

The storm will also bring strong winds and a chance for coastal flooding. The main threat will be around the morning high tide. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph.

* Winter Storm Warning issued for northern MA.

* Coastal Flood Warning issued for eastern MA for Sun AM high tide, where pockets of moderate flooding expected.

* Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cape Cod/Islands & South Coast for Sun AM high tide, for minor flooding. pic.twitter.com/ECJTTLt3Zy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 18, 2019

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous throughout the day. Motorists are being urged to stay off the roads, especially during the height of the storm.

Travel conditions going downhill tomorrow evening. Poor travel through Sunday. Snow/ice/rain & flash freeze all in the mix. pic.twitter.com/TFqD9xiU5u — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 18, 2019

A flash freeze is possible Sunday afternoon with temperatures expected to plummet as Arctic air pours into the region.

Several inches of ice could accumulate by Sunday evening, bringing the possibility of downed trees and power outages.

Temperatures are not expected to climb out of the low teens on Monday.

