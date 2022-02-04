BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm is moving through Massachusetts on Friday, bringing with it freezing rain, sleet and dangerous road conditions.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Northern Berkshire County until 8 p.m.

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m.

Colder air is moving down from the northwest, causing a changeover from rain to freezing rain and sleet.

4:10 PM: Temps have dropped into the mid and upper 20s for most locations. That slush is freezing up and getting crunchy. Untreated surfaces are slick! @7News pic.twitter.com/cIF8ZQnXLp — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 4, 2022

The majority of Western Mass. and parts of Northern Mass. saw the changeover happen by 7 a.m.

Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and Central Mass. saw the changeover from 7 to 10 a.m., while the South Shore saw it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cape Cod and the Islands started to get freezing rain after 2 p.m.

The majority of the Bay State is projected to get an icy coating, while Northern Mass. gets one to two inches of sleet.

Inch or two of sleet across northern Mass and southern NH. Icy coating of sleet and freezing rain for many of us. pic.twitter.com/zQpoRZLtuN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 4, 2022

The Mass. Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roadways and if they must travel, to do so with extreme caution. Hundreds of crashes were reported across the state.

Patchy, freezing drizzle and sleet is projected to linger into the late evening before drying out overnight.

The light mix ends between 10PM – Midnight tonight and temps fall into the teens. Saturday is cold with highs in the 20s. A cold wind will make it feel about 10º colder. @7News pic.twitter.com/kRCEd2dd41 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 4, 2022

The weekend is slated to be dry and cold with high temperatures in the 20s.

