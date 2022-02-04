Related
BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm is moving through Massachusetts on Friday, bringing with it freezing rain, sleet and dangerous road conditions.
A winter storm warning is in effect in Northern Berkshire County until 8 p.m.
The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m.
Colder air is moving down from the northwest, causing a changeover from rain to freezing rain and sleet.
The majority of Western Mass. and parts of Northern Mass. saw the changeover happen by 7 a.m.
Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and Central Mass. saw the changeover from 7 to 10 a.m., while the South Shore saw it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cape Cod and the Islands started to get freezing rain after 2 p.m.
The majority of the Bay State is projected to get an icy coating, while Northern Mass. gets one to two inches of sleet.
The Mass. Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roadways and if they must travel, to do so with extreme caution. Hundreds of crashes were reported across the state.
Patchy, freezing drizzle and sleet is projected to linger into the late evening before drying out overnight.
The weekend is slated to be dry and cold with high temperatures in the 20s.
