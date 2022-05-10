VERMONT (WHDH) — Nathan Carman has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother, Linda Carman, after allegedly intentionally drowning her in a sinking boat.

In 2016, the mother and son went on a fishing trip, but their boat sank off the coast of Rhode Island. He was found eight days later on a raft, but his mother could not be found.

A federal grand jury is indicting Carman, 28, claiming that he killed both his mother and his grandfather. John Chakalos, in a scheme to collect family assets. He has denied these allegations for several years.

Chakalos was killed at his Windsor, Conn. home in 2013.

Nathan Carman is due to be arraigned in federal court in Vermont, his home state, Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)