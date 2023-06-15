Authorities say Nathan Carman, a 29-year-old man facing charges for killing his mother during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England, has died ahead of his upcoming trial.

In a Notice of Dismissal filed with the United States District Court for the District of Vermont, law officials said “the United States received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023.”

The notice was submitted by the office of United States Attorney for the District of Vermont Nikolas Kerest on Thursday morning. According to the office, Carman was in the custody of the U.S. Marshall as a federal inmate at the time of his death.

Carman, a resident of Vernon, VT, previously pleaded not guilty in 2022 to fraud and first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Linda Carman.

His indictment came six years after he was found on a raft by authorities, days after he had departed Rhode Island with his mother for a fishing trip. Their boat reportedly sank and while the son was rescued, the body of Linda Carman was never found.

The eight-count indictment described her murder as part of a plot to inherit the family’s estate and also said Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013 as part of another plot to defraud insurance companies – though Carman was never charged with that killing.

His trial was scheduled to begin in October.

