Nathan Carman seeks new trial in boat insurance dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Vermont man found responsible by a judge for making faulty repairs that contributed to the sinking of his boat, resulting in his mother being lost at sea, is asking for a new trial.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell last month ruled in favor of an insurance company that had refused to pay an $85,000 claim to Nathan Carman for the loss of his 31-foot fishing boat in September 2016.

The Providence Journal reports that Carman in a filing Monday argued that many of McConnell’s findings were not supported by the evidence presented at the non-jury trial.

The vessel sank during a fishing trip in 2016, leaving Carmen’s mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut, missing and presumed dead. Nathan Carman denied doing anything to intentionally make the boat unseaworthy.

