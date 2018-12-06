Nathan Eovaldi agrees to $68 million, 4-year deal with Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing to a $68 million, four-year contract.

A 28-year-old right-hander who has had a pair of Tommy John surgeries, Eovaldi was acquired by Boston from Tampa Bay on July 25. He went 3-3 with a .33 ERA down the stretch. He made four starts against the Yankees, going 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA, and beat New York in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, when he gave up one run in seven innings.

In six postseason appearances, including two starts, Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA, a .185 opponent’s batting average, 16 strikeouts, and three walks.

He became a free agent after the World Series.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)