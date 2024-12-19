NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Natick approved a new amended immigration policy.

The new policy prevents town employees from collecting information regarding citizenship or immigration status.

It also prohibits town employees from performing the functions of an immigration officer, but it allows exemptions for judicial warrants, subpoenas, or detainers related to immigration cases.

