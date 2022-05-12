NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Natick couple is moving forward with a lawsuit against eBay, claiming that employees at the company harassed and stalked them for months in 2019.

Ina and David Steiner wrote a newsletter that was critical of the ecommerce giant, and soon after received disturbing items in the mail for several months, including a bloody pig’s mask, a book on spousal grief and pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The suit also claims that eBay employees tried to put a tracking device on the couple’s car.

They couldn’t reach a settlement with eBay after months of mediation. The lawsuit claims the Steiners were emotionally and psychologically tortured by the alleged harassment.

