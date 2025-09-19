FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandra Downer pleaded guilty to abusing two children in her care at the Lad and Lassie Nursery and Preschool in Natick Thursday.

A surveillance camera inside the preschool captured Downer, 58, of Natick, pick up a toddler by one arm, lift her off the floor, and forcefully put her in a seat. Another video shows Downer grab another child on a cot, slam her back down, and wrap her tightly in a blanket.

“It was just completely heartbreaking and we didn’t believe it at first until we saw the video and it was just traumatizing and upsetting,” said the mother of one of the children in the videos.

Downer pleaded guilty to child abuse charges almost a year later.

“I am so grateful for the people who reported this, the heroes at the daycare who reported when they suspected children in their care were being abused,” said the father of one of the children.

Downer co-owned the daycare with Jodi Taylor.

In October 2024, Taylor said an employee saw Downer pull a student up by the arm and reported it to her.

“Luckily we have security cameras, so I looked at them and did what we’re trained to do and stood up and spoke on behalf of the children that can’t speak for themselves,” Taylor said.

A judge put Downer on 18 months of probation and ordered her to take anger management classes. She was also ordered to have a mental health evaluation and stay away from the victims.

State officials say Downer is no longer licensed to provide child care in Massachusetts.

“We are so happy our daycare had security cameras in place that were able to catch this and provide the evidence we needed to get Sandra Downer away from daycare and away from children, so she no longer poses a danger to the most vulnerable in our population,” said one of the children’s father.

Downer did not respond to 7NEWS’ request for comment.

