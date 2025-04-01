NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Natick daycare provider was in court on Monday, charged with assaulting two children in her care.

Sandra Downer entered a not guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Downer is accused of picking up two children by the arm in two separate incidents. She is listed as the president of the Lad ‘N Lassie Nursery.

Medical records and records form the Department of Children and Families were presented in court.

The charges stem from October 2024.

Another pretrial court date has been set.

