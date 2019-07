A Natick motorist was pulled over for having too much gas, in the form of a pump dangling from the car, police said Tuesday.

The driver had been traveling with the nozzle of a gas station pump sticking out of the gas tank, according to a Natick police Facebook post.

Police said an officer pulled the driver over and got the pump out.

