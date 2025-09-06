NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The state has issued a new warning about an elevated risk of the West Nile Virus, including in Natick.

An email sent to Natick High School families announced the first football game of the year was postponed.

“I get the safety concern ’cause like, you don’t want anyone getting sick,” Benjamin Araujo said, Natick High School freshman.

A sign was posted at the field gates letting fans know that the game on Friday night is off due to high mosquito activity and West Nile concerns.

“It’s supposed to be the opening game tonight,” Eugenya Clark said, a Natick resident who planned on going to the game. “So, it’s really unfortunate.”

“It was pretty sad because I was gonna go with my friends,” Remy Beattie said, Natick High School freshman.

State health officials say nearly 400 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus since June.

“We’ve actually had a very large number of mosquitos identified carrying West Nile Virus since very early this season,” Dr. Catherine Brown said, State Epidemiologist with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Four human cases have been confirmed in the state. Doctors say cases can range from having no symptoms at all to serious illness.

The risk is greater for adults above 50 and immunocompromised individuals.

“The danger really goes away with the first hard frost and that may not be coming for a while, so we have weeks ahead of us where we need to be protecting ourselves,” Dr. Shira Doron said, Chief Infection Control Officer with Tufts Medicine.

Natick’s postponed game was originally scheduled for dusk on a field next to a large pond, creating what officials call “ideal conditions” for mosquitos.

“They didn’t want people to get bit and they want people to stay safe,” Isaac Smith said, Natick High School freshman.

“We’ve got to be aware of our health risks here and this is spreading, so you gotta make sure that people are safe,” Clark said.

