NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Natick High seniors walked the school’s track in memory of their classmate who was killed in a 2021 crash.

Giovanni Taboh’s parents led students around the track as part of Global Road Safety Week organized by the Safe Roads Alliance.

“It’s more about his memory and also making sure kids are getting the message that safety is very important,” said Taboh’s mother, Caroline Taboh.

She added that she will be attending the school’s prom and graduation to support her late son’s graduating class. The family will also give out scholarships in honor of her son.

“I think it’s really important that we all spend this time and take this to reflect and learn. It’s important for other kids to see so many people can be affected by one thing,” added Tye Trachtenberg, a friend and classmate of Giovanni Taboh’s.

The teen was killed in an accident in March of last year when the driver of a car he was in crossed multiple lanes of traffic on I-93 before crashing into another car. Several people were injured in the crash, and Taboh died at the hospital.

