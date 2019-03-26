Natick hotel evacuated as SWAT, police search for shooting suspect

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Natick hotel has been evacuated as authorities search for a shooting suspect, state police said.

Troopers responding to the Crown Plaza Hotel, located at 1360 Worcester Rd., for a report of an active shooter just before 3 a.m. found that at least one shot was fired by a suspect at the hotel, according to state police.

One person was reportedly found with a minor injury.

State police say they believe the suspect may be inside the hotel, which was evacuated around 4 a.m.

“The officers were going to different groups of people and making sure everybody stayed calm and keep us informed as they could possibly make us without saying too much,” Angela Salas, who evacuated the hotel, said. “They said it would take awhile because out of responsibility in situations where shots are fired, they need to make sure that everyone is safe.”

A SWAT team arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m.

A perimeter has been established and a search for a suspect is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

S.W.A.T. lined up outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Natick. State Police say they received reports of an “active shooter” Investigators believe at least one shot was fired. Hotel evacuated as police search for the suspect. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/IRLQokC3Bi — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) March 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)