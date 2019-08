NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Natick Mall is vying for the throne in a contest to determine the nicest bathroom in America.

The luxurious facilities include plush furniture, makeup stations and even marble shelves in each stall to hold cellphones and handbags.

Bestroom.com will determine the winner in September.

