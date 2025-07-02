BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested and is accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl at a Bellingham trampoline park.

Evan Adair, 44, of Natick, is accused of standing behind a teen employee who was supervising his daughter playing at Urban Air Trampoline park.

Police say Adair pressed up against her and touched her inappropriately. Court records show Adair was trying to speak with the employee and not trying to upset her.

Adair is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. He was released on $5,000 cash bail and arraigned Wednesday morning.

