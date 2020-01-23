Natick police arrest woman accused of repeatedly pooping in parking lot

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police have arrested a 51-year-old Ashland woman accused of repeatedly defecating in the parking lot of a sporting goods store.

Andrea Grocer was arraigned Wednesday in Natick District Court on eight counts of wanton destruction of property, Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi confirmed.

Police launched an investigation into Grocer’s alleged behavior in December after Henry Kanner, the owner of Natick Outdoor Store on North Avenue, reported finding piles of human feces in the parking lot on a routine basis.

Investigators initially thought that an animal was responsible for the dirty acts but toilet paper and wipes were found nearby, according to Rossi.

Rossi says the bowel movements were caught on surveillance camera but the suspect’s license plate was always hidden from view. Police upped patrols in the area in an effort to catch the serial pooper in the act.

On Wednesday, Rossi says officers intervened when they spotted Grocer getting ready to use the bathroom in the parking lot around 6:51 a.m.

Rosi added that police are puzzled by why Grocer would behave in such a way.

She is due back in court in March.

